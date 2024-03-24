Auditors reveal 15,000 buildings without registration

Consequences of lack of knowledge of law

Nashik, Feb 6

It has come to light that about 15,000 commercial and residential buildings in the city are not registered under the Cooperative Act. Audit of such old and new buildings, as well as defunct societies, is on right now. Meanwhile, a total of 3384 housing societies exist in the district, of which 3222 housing societies are in Nashik taluka. As there is a lack of awareness about the Cooperative Act, RERA Act, Income Tax, GST Act, and Housing Act, almost half of the housing societies are not registered. Due to not maintaining accounts, not giving information, and non-submission of accounts, registrations of some housing societies have expired. It was informed that 350 auditors have been appointed in the district for this purpose. Registration of co-operative housing societies or apartments is mandatory under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA), but due to lack of public awareness and fear of the law, it has been revealed that registration is not done.

If the housing society expires, there could be a document defect (title defect) in the property, that is in the concerned building. Due to this, as the old buildings are not being reconstructed, they are becoming more dilapidated and dangerous. Every housing society has some people who do not provide maintenance fees. Experts in this field said that due to such controversies, these housing societies are not registered. Advocate Vasant Torane, President of the District Cooperative Housing Federation informed that the registration of a cooperative society is done with the cooperative department, the registration of apartments with the sub-registrar, and the registration of the company with the company registrar.

Registration of 10,000 societies

Co-operative housing societies are required to be registered with the government under the Government Act. However, only 10,000 societies have been registered in the city. This could give rise to problems in the future.