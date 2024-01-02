'Avoid crowd; get treatment for cold, cough!'

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 29

Against the surging cases of JN.1, the new variant of Covid, Chief Medical Officer of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Dr Tanaji Chavan has appealed to the citizens to avoid crowd places or events on December 31. The Health Department has breathed a sigh of relief as reports of 111 tests of the new variant have been negative.

As many as 72 tests were conducted in different hospitals on Thursday, while 39 tests were conducted earlier. On Wednesday, 14 samples tested negative including 12 at JDC Bytco Hospital, one at Swami Samarth Hospital, and one at Cidco Primary Health Centre. Earlier, till Tuesday evening, 25 tests were negative. The NMC’s Health Department has provided an antigen testing facility at Bytco Hospital. NMC’s Health Department has begun taking precautionary steps by stocking up on oxygen, and keeping about 400 beds ready at Bytco Hospital and Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital. If necessary, an RTPCR test with antigen will also be conducted.

Zika reports pending

After the suspected Zika patient was found in Bharat Nagar, the NMC conducted tests on 40 pregnant women in the same locality. The inspection report was sent to the laboratory in Pune. But reports of 24 women were sent back to the Municipal Corporation as they have tested negative. Reports of 16 women are still pending, and awaited by the Health Department.

Citizens should avoid going to events on December 31. Senior citizens or those with chronic diseases are at risk of this new variant. They need to take special care. NMC has taken adequate measures in all the hospitals by providing jumbo oxygen cylinders.

Symptoms are cold, cough, and body ache. As it is winter, it is advisable to avoid cold foods.

-Dr Tanaji Chavan, Health Officer, Nashik Municipal Corporation