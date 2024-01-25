Barefoot No More: Nashik's Kar Sevaks Mark New Era with Ram Temple Inauguration

Nashik: Many people had actively participated in the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya. Lakhs of Kar Sevaks who have vowed that they will not rest until the temple is constructed will be found across the country. Lalchand Tatia, a kar sevak from Nashik, had resolved to wear footwear only after seeing Ram Lalla in the temple built directly, and now after 34 years, he will go to Ayodhya and fulfill his resolve.

Lalchand Tatia from Nashik was one of the Kar Sevaks who were active in the Ram temple movement in the 1990s. 11 people, including Tatia, had gone to Ayodhya from Nashik. I was active in the movement; decided not to wear slippers until the temple was built and followed it for 34 years. It is gratifying to see the temple built now. Now I will go to Ram temple and have the Darshan of Ram Lalla. I will wear slippers in Ayodhya only after paying obeisance," he said.

"400 Kar Sevaks sacrificed their lives to see the temple being built. I decided to give my all to the cause and resolved not to wear footwear. I'm following it to date.", Tatia stated.



Many, including Tatias, were on their way to Ayodhya from Nashik. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were two states to be crossed. Tatia said he was facing police harassment even if they saw a saffron color on the way. He further commented, "It is gratifying to see the temple built now. I'm about 64 years old. I will wear slippers in Ayodhya only after having darshan."