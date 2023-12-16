Beautification of Nashik Road Railway station begins

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 16

Various developmental works are going on at Nashik Road railway station, an important junction of Central Railway which is close to Mumbai. The appearance of the railway station is set to change soon. The railway administration has taken up the task of providing various facilities for passengers to reduce crowding. Painting as well as sprucing up of the station has also started.

Nashik Road railway station in Bhusawal section of railway is the biggest station, and more than 20,000 passengers frequent this place every day.

The railway administration is constantly trying to give it a new look by implementing various schemes and activities for the convenience of the passengers.

The reservation centre in the premises of the railway station has been shifted to the side of platform number four towards Sinnar Phata, a few years ago and a ticket house has been set up there instead. The ticket office opens at eight in the morning, but there is huge rush of passengers to buy tickets even before it is opened. Keeping this rush in view, and inconvenience of passengers at the ticket house, the railway administration has set up a fibre sheet shed for the passengers in front of the ticket window.

Attractive tiled walls have been set up on both sides, from the entrance adjacent to the bus stand and the police post. A path has been made for pedestrians on both sides. A wall is built behind the bus station, opposite the entrance of the railway station, to give a cleaner appearance.

Outside the main entrance of the railway station, the old fibre sheet shed will make way for a newer, larger shed. This will reduce the inconvenience to the passengers while exiting or entering the railway station from the parking lane. The work of repainting the walls on both sides of the entrance has been undertaken. An attractive small garden is being created near the railway station.

Design of lanes for vehicles

The old lanes for vehicles, in front of the entrance of the railway station, have been demolished and new lanes have been created. The lane which was earlier adjacent to the entrance has been removed and a separate lane has been made for emergencies. A drop and go lane has been made for the vehicles to just drop off or pick up passengers on the go. Additionally, two lanes for rickshaws and one for taxis have also been made.

The railway station is being cleaned and sheds are being constructed. The attractive colours and ornamental trees will definitely add to the beauty of the Nashik Road Railway Station after the work is completed in the next few days, informed railway officials.

