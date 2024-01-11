‘Bhujbal will not be present during PM’s visit’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 10

Former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will not be present at programmes during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Nashik as he is busy with the OBC movement, informed Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan. "But we are constantly in touch regarding the PM's visit," he added. MLA Girish Mahajan, who is camping in Nashik for the Prime Minister’s visit, was interacting with media persons on Wednesday.

Slamming those who are casting aspersions on the meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar, Mahajan demanded, "Can't they meet if there is some official work?" Continuing in the same vein, he said, "Who should meet whom is a matter of individual concern. The meeting between Deepak Kesarkar and Raj Thackeray too was personal," he added.

When asked if the bank had issued a seizure notice to BJP leader Pankaja Munde's factory, Mahajan declined to comment, saying he was not aware of it.

Asked why the former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal would not be present at the Prime Minister's programmes in Nashik, Mahajan said he was busy with the programmes of the OBC organisation.

Info

Jarange Patil need not come to Mumbai

"Our effort is to provide irreversible reservation to the Maratha community. So Jarange Patil will not need to come to Mumbai. I will not comment on Ajit Dada's statement regarding law and order. However, such a situation will not arise," Mahajan reiterated.

Info

Mahajan said…

- Efforts are on for the Trimbakeshwar Tourism Corridor. The union government is expected to approve it.

- Mischievous students are responsible for question paper leaks. The government has taken this issue seriously.

- Even if there is a protest from petrol transporters, we will make sure that the fuel supply is not disrupted, and we will handle this issue positively.

- Discussions have been held with onion producers. The issue will be resolved soon.

- BJP will win all Lok Sabha seats in the state.