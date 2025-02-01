Bhusawal: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for February 1 and 4, Several Trains to Face Cancellations and Delays

Due to a mega block for interlocking work in the Bhusawal division, the Central Railway has announced the cancellation of four trains on February 1 and 4. Additionally, three other trains will be delayed.

The affected trains include Nashik Road – Badnera, Badnera – Nashik Road, Deolali – Bhusawal Express, and Bhusawal – Deolali Express, which will remain canceled on both days.

The Central Railway is conducting pre-non-interlocking (Phase Two) and non-interlocking work for yard remodeling at Pachora station in the Bhusawal division. As a result, train services on these routes have been affected.

Apart from cancellations, three trains will depart late due to the mega block. The Mumbai – Howrah Gitanjali Express will be delayed by two hours from Mumbai. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) – Ayodhya Express will also be delayed by two hours from LTT, while the LTT – Gorakhpur Express will leave one hour late from LTT.

Passengers are advised to check train schedules before traveling and plan their journeys accordingly. The railway administration has requested cooperation from passengers during this maintenance work.