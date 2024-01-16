Bike hits car; one dies

Nashik, JAN 15

A biker collided with a car after losing control, in Mhasrul Shivar, Nashik. A father and son were seriously injured in this accident. As per information available, 40-year-old Vishnu Bhusare, a resident of Ashwamegh Nagar, sustained severe injuries in this accident. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. His son Manoj Bhusare died of severe head injuries during treatment. Further investigation is being done by Mhasrul police in this matter.