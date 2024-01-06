Buildings constructed under Gharakul Yojana in dilapidated state

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 5

The government has launched the Gharakul Yojana in Chunchale Shivar, Ambad to provide proper homes to underprivileged residents here. Under this housing scheme, more than 48 buildings have been constructed, accommodating thousands of citizens. However, residents here are not happy with amenities. According to them, living conditions can be improved.

The government has launched the Gharakul Yojana for slum dwellers in Cidco, Ambad, and surrounding areas to ensure the right to housing for everyone. Unfortunately, some of the constructed buildings are in dilapidated condition, causing inconvenience for the residents. Problems include damaged windows in some units, and an increase in accumulation of garbage due to improper waste management.

Some residents have emphasised the urgent need for the government to provide essential facilities in this area.

Although the government has given us homes, there are not enough facilities and amenities made available to us. Although a hospital has been opened, many medicines are not available here. We need a police station here as well. The administration should clean this area immediately.

- Pandit Padmukh, resident

