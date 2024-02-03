Burglars steal material worth Rs 21,000
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2024 02:57 AM2024-02-03T02:57:52+5:302024-02-03T02:57:52+5:30
Nashik, Jan 27 An incident of theft occurred on the road leading to the Datta Temple near Raviwar Karanja, ...
An incident of theft occurred on the road leading to the Datta Temple near Raviwar Karanja, where burglars broke into the house of 19-year-old Sandeep Korde and stole items worth Rs. 21,200. Sandeep Korde has filed a complaint with the Sarkarwada Police Station, and the police have registered a case based on the complaint.