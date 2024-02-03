LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

NASHIK, JAN 30

Golden Horizon School recently curated a special exhibition showcasing a diverse collection of rare coins, currency, and stamps. The school collaborated with the Collectors' Society of Numismatics and Rare Items for this event. Adv Rajesh Junnare, the president of the society, was present here. Purvesh Chaudhary, a young coin collector, shared his journey of collecting coins.

School informed that this initiative serves as an educational platform for students to learn about the history of currency, economic development, and the cultural diversity depicted through stamps.

Chairman of Golden Horizon School Sandeep Goyal and Principal Shaila Thomas extended their congratulations to the staff and team members involved in curating this exhibition.

School celebrates Republic Day

NASHIK, JAN 30

Birla Open Minds International School celebrated Republic Day with great fervour and patriotic spirit.

The celebration commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by the chief guest

Dr Sadgir, the Director of Niramaya Old Age Home, along with Principal Choube and Gulshan Thakur, a member of the management committee. The cultural celebrations included patriotic songs, dance performances and role plays by the students.

The principal, and the chief guest inspired the students with their motivational speech and told all the students to abide by the constitution of their motherland and fulfil all their duties as responsible citizens.

Director Ashish Thakur along with members of the management committee Ichha Thakur and Neetu Thakur appreciated everyone.

This event concluded with the rendition of Vande Mataram.

Republic Day celebration held with zest

Students presented dance performances on various patriotic songs

NASHIK, JAN 29

The Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Myron English School. The school building was decorated with flower-pots, pictures of heroes of the freedom movement and national flag.

The programme commenced at 7.15 am with the march-past performed by students of the secondary section. The national flag was unfurled by the chairman, trustee, principal and vice- principal of the school, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

Students in the pre-primary and primary sections sang inspiring patriotic songs in chorus, which was followed by speeches by the students and principal. Also, there were dance performances on the patriotic songs. Students played Lazim, which was the highlight of the programme. Certificates were given to the 'star teachers' of the year. Sweets were distributed among the students.