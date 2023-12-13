Case against suspects involved in illegal recruitment of teachers

Nashik, Dec 13

According to the order of the court, a case has been registered at the Satpur police station against suspect Vaishali Zankar, the then education officer of the Zilla Parishad, along with the Board of Directors of Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya run by Vividh Vikas Sanghatana in Satpur Colony, for alleged illegal recruitment of teachers.

The government in 2017 started the pavitra portal to streamline the teacher recruitment process. However, the management committee of Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya conducted illegal recruitment of teachers. The former management committee took action in 2022 by approaching the Office of the Deputy Director of Education with their complaints. Following an investigation, the Office of the Deputy Director of Education arrived at a conclusion that the management committee was responsible for the irregularities. Although the police were instructed to file a case, they delayed the process, resulting in the case being filed in court almost a year later.

Finally, as per the court's order, the Satpur Police have filed a case against the then director Charudatta Aher and other members of the management committee of Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya. The accused include Balakrushna Dhikale, Kisan Jadhav, Ramnath Shinde, Dadaji Shinde, Sampat Aher, Narendra Vani, Pandharinath Shinde, Narayan Pawar, and others. They are all facing charges for irregularities in teacher recruitment.