Caterers Association adopts 20 TB patients

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 29

Nashik District Caterers’s Association, Nashik, has adopted 20 Tuberculosis patients under the Pradhan Mantri Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The association has distributed nutritional food to all these patients. By adopting a total of 31 TB patients till now, the association has agreed to provide nutritional food to them for the next six months. All these patients are being treated under the Pradhan Mantri Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by the Municipal Corporation’s Tuberculosis Team Nashik at MICO Clinic, Dindori Road, and Panchavati Urban Primary Health Centre.

Organisations, and individuals who come forward and help TB patients are called 'Nikshay Mitra'. Under the Tuberculosis Eradication Programme of Nashik Municipal Corporation, social workers, institutions, industrial organisations, and associations were called upon to come forward as 'Nikshay Mitra' to provide nutritional food to TB patients and received a good response.

The NMC Commissioner and Administrator DrAshok Karanjkar, president of the Nashik District Caterers Association Raju Vyas, officials of the Food and Drug Administration, and office-bearers as well as the members of the Nashik District Caterers Association were present.

Dr Kalpana Kute, City Tuberculosis Officer of the NMC has appealed to contact the City Tuberculosis Office, Old Municipal Building, Pandit Colony, Nashik to be part of the initiative.