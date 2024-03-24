Cattle rescued from Old Nashik

Nashik, Mar 23

Following the confidential information received by the Bhadrakali Police station, of cattle being tied up in the Kathada locality in Old Nashik, police reached the spot to find four bovine cattle. The team of Assistant Police Inspector Satyawan Pawar, Sub-Inspector Yaswant Gangurde, and others rescued the cattle from house number 3751. All the cattle have been shifted to the Tapovan Panjarapol. Suspect Kalim Salim Sheikh (32) has been detained and a case has been registered against him.