CCTV cameras to keep vigilance on bell-van parking lots

Nashik, Feb 23

To prevent the theft of batteries and diesel from the bell-vans, the Nashik Municipal Corporation will install CCTV cameras at places where the bell-vans are parked. Around 28 CCTV cameras are in place in four out of six divisions.

A contract worth around Rs 3.50 crore has been given, by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, to collect garbage in the city. Apart from the maintenance of these vehicles, the contractor is responsible for their security, but the installation of CCTV cameras will cost around Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, this expenditure will be met by the Nashik Municipal Corporation from the funds of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The city has six divisions, Nashik East, Nashik West, New Nashik, Satpur, Panchvati, and Nashik Road. The Municipal Corporation has decided to install CCTV cameras at the parking lots to curb the theft of fuel and batteries from the bell-vans. The contractor collects wet and dry waste from house to house through 450 bell-vans and deposits it at the NMC’s manure project. After the garbage collection, these bell-vans are parked at the parking lots. The contractors have installed CCTV cameras at the parking lots to prevent the theft of batteries and diesel from the bell-vans. Private security guards have also been appointed. Now, the Solid Waste Management Department of the Municipal Corporation has decided to install CCTV cameras at these parking lots.

CCTV systems are being installed at four places near the Kannamwar bridge, Dwarka where the bell-vans in Nashik West division are parked, at Ganeshwadi in Panchvati, near the manure project in New Nashik division and Sinnar Phata in Nashik Road division. Since the parking lots in the Satpur and Central Nashik divisions are private places, the system has not been installed in those places.