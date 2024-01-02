‘Celebrations should be within boundaries of law’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 29

Everyone should ensure that the rules and regulations issued by the government are not violated while celebrating the New Year’s eve. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut also warned that the time limit should be followed, else legal action will be taken. A meeting was held with hotel owners and operators within the jurisdiction of Indira Nagar Police Station. She was addressing the meeting.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pagar, Assistant Police Inspectors Nitin Bonde, Yashwant Bhamre, and Ramchandra Jadhav were present. Various suggestions were made including CCTV cameras be updated in the hotel and parking areas, the police station be contacted at the slightest indication of inappropriate behaviour, security guards be appointed around the hotel and police be informed if any celebrity is coming.

Quote

To maintain law and order in the area, blockade, and patrolling will be done in the Indira Nagar Police Station limits. Action will be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol as well as those who will breach peace at public places.

- Nitin Pagar, Senior Police Inspector

Photo: 29 Indiranagar