Central Railway sells scrap worth Rs 300.43 crore

Nashik, JAN 19

Before the end of the financial year 2023-24, the Central Railway has exceeded its target of selling scrap worth Rs 300 crore. The Central Railway becomes first in the entire railway sector to achieve record scrap sales with 2.5 months left for the completion of this financial year, the Central Railway has become the first zonal railway to cross the Railway Board's scrap sales target for the financial year 2023-24.

For the financial year 2023-24, the target for scrap sales was set at Rs 300 crore, and the Central Railway has successfully exceeded this goal by earning Rs 300.43 crore. The sales during the period from April to December 2023 have seen a growth of 32.23%. Prioritising this work, significant steps have been taken to dispose of various types of scrap including old engines, old railway tracks and old coaches.

Division Earning by selling scrap (in rupees)

Bhusawal division Rs.59.14 crore

Matunga Depot Rs.47.40 crore

Mumbai division Rs.42.11 crore

Pune division Rs.32.51 crore

Bhusawal's electric loco shed depot Rs.27.23 crore

Solapur division Rs.26.73 crore

Nagpur division Rs.24.92 crore

Others Rs.40.39 crore

