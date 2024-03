Central Railway to run Ballarshah to Mumbai Special Train

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 16

A one-way special train will be run from Ballarshah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai by the Central Railway Administration.

Considering the extra rush of passengers, a one-way train will be run on the route from Ballarshah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a special fare. The train will leave Ballarshah at 8.30 am on Saturday and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 6 am on Sunday.

The train will have the stops at Chandrapur, Bhandak, Vani, Pimpalkhuti, Adilabad, Kinwat, Bodhadi Bujurg, Sahastrakund, Himayat Nagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Hujur Sahib Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Manwat Road, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Ankai, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar.