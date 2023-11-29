Centre’s cheap onion hampering price hike, allege farmers

Shekhar Desai

Lokmat News Network

Lasalgaon, Nov 18

Onion prices have fallen drastically after less demand for onion due to Diwali. Various markets in the state are closed for Diwali and markets in Bihar will remain closed for another two-three days for Chhat Puja.

At the same time, onion purchased by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) is available in markets of other states at a price of Rs 25 per kilogram. An opinion is being expressed by farmers that the onion introduced in the market by the central government is hampering the price hike.

There is no demand for old summer onions in three states of Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan, due to the arrival of the new stocks in the market. Similarly, the arrival of onion produce has increased in markets at Lonand and Solapur as well as in Ahmednagar district. As a result of this new onion is now available in the market and the demand has decreased drastically. Therefore, after the start of the auction in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the next two to four days, the fluctuation of the market price will be determined based on how much onion is sold in the market committee, as well as the demand for onion in the markets of other states.

Traders informed that the arrival of red onion has increased in Nashik district’s various APMCs. This red onion is available at a lower price than summer onion. Although red onion has reached the market, the first grade summer onion is still in good demand in big cities.

Two years ago, when there was a shortage of onions, the central government had introduced large-sized purple onions from Egypt in the Indian market. This onion was imported and made available for sale. But now Egypt has announced a ban on the export of onions for three months and arrival of these Egyptian onions in India has been delayed for at least three months.

In Lasalgaon APMC, which is known as the leading onion market in Asia, onions are getting an average price of Rs 5,820 per quintal; a price which is likely to affect the elections in five states including Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. As a result, NAFED onion is being sold at Rs 25 per kg. Jaydatta Holkar, director of Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee, expressed the possibility that this will affect the price of onion.

Quote:

NAFED has brought onions to the market in big cities. It has adversely affected the theory of supply and demand. Markets are opening now with demand increasing and prices are expected to rise steadily.

- Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Chairman, Lasalgaon Market Committee

Quote:

It will be known in the next few days as to how much onion from Gujarat, Karnataka or Rajasthan is sold in which markets. This will decide the economic cycle of onion trade.

- Nitin Kumar Jain, Onion Trader

Quote:

This year, there is a drought-like situation in the state due to lack of rains. The central government is taking various measures to control the price of onions. Let us show the ruling parties their place in the coming elections.

- Nivrutti Nyaharkar, Farmer, Wahegaon Sal

Quote:

The centre started onion sale centres at cheap prices in the cities of Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan during the closure of market committees. Efforts are being made to control the market price of onions by imposing various restrictions. If the central government does not stop this on time, the farmers' organisation will start a severe agitation.

- Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Farmers Association

Info:

In order to keep onion prices under control, the central government decided to sell two lakh metric tonnes of onion in the open market through NAFED and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) at the rate of Rs 25 per kg. More than 100 centres were started in Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane on Monday, on the occasion of Diwali and onion is being sold at Rs 25 per kg at these centres.