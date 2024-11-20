Chhagan Bhujbal Stopped by Sharad Pawar-Led NCP-SP Workers at Yevla Polling Booth in Nashik

In a dramatic turn during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, workers of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction obstructed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal from entering a polling booth in the Yevla constituency, Nashik. This area is renowned for hosting one of India's largest onion wholesale markets. Bhujbal, who is contesting from Yevla, faced protests from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction workers, angered by his decision to align with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP under the Mahayuti alliance. The workers also alleged that he was attempting to enter the booth multiple times.

Defending his record, Bhujbal told NDTV, "I have worked in Yevla for 20 years, focusing on water management and infrastructure development. My caste and religion is only development, and my party stands by this belief. The Opposition cannot question my work, so they resort to caste issues." He dismissed caste-based criticism, asserting that residents appreciate the development he has delivered.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar, along with his loyalists, split from Sharad Pawar's NCP to join the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, forming the Mahayuti government. In this alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP 59. Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition sees Congress fielding 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP 86.

