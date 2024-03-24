Citilinc bus conductors on strike for eighth time

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 14

On Thursday, March 14, the conductors of the Citilinc bus service run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) called a strike for the eighth time as the contractor had not paid their salaries. Due to the strike called by the conductors, on Thursday morning, school students, and citizens suffered.

Interestingly, only 15 days ago, a strike was called by the conductors for their due salaries. The bus conductors expressed their displeasure with the work of the concerned contractor. The conductors said that the strike called on Thursday was the eighth so far due to non-payment of wages. Their wages have been withheld by the Citlinc contractor in the past. At that time it was promised that the salary would be deposited within 15 days and they called off the strike. However, due to the non-payment of wages even after the due date of March 14, the Citilinc bus service was stopped.

When the Citilinc bus service is frequently disrupted, school children and the working class suffer. Buses remained at the depot till Thursday afternoon as the conductors took a stand that they would not take the buses out of the depot until they got their salaries. The conductors had staged a sit-in agitation at the bus depot since morning in demand of the overdue wages.