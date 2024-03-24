Citilinc buses remained in depot for third day

Issue of pending salaries of bus conductors not yet solved

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 16

Citilinc bus service was disrupted for the third day, Saturday, March 16. The issue of pending salaries of bus conductors, for which the conductors are on a strike for the last three days, was not solved till Saturday afternoon. Salary for December 2023 and February 2024 as well as PF and ESI has not yet been given to the conductors.

The concerned contractor had given an assurance in the last meeting that the salary of all Citilinc bus conductors would be deposited by March 14. It has not been done yet, leading to the strike.

For the third day in a row, Citilinc bus service has been disrupted and it has affected the common man who has to pay extra fare to reach the desired destination or travel by auto-rickshaw instead.

Citilinc bus conductors have called a strike almost eight times for non-payment of wages on time and other demands.

Since Saturday morning, not a single bus left Tapovan Bus Depot for the city due to which the NMC administration has lost nearly lakhs of rupees in three days. It was necessary to find a solution to the strike called so far, but since no one is coming forward to find a solution, there is no clarity about how long the strike will continue, the conductors said.