City police have no separate Bharosa Cell for senior citizens

Nashik, Jan 20

The city police has no separate Bharosa Cell for senior citizens in the city. A Bharosa Cell has been established for couples who wish to register complaints regarding domestic violence or marital disputes. The cell also counsels the couples. The cell is at Sharanpur Police Outpost. However, senior citizens living within the limits of all police stations under the City Police Commissionerate should dial the toll-free number 112 directly if they face any kind of problem and require police assistance. Contacting this number can get immediate help from the police.

There are a large number of senior citizens in Nashik city and suburbs. Most of them also face family problems. In such cases, some would benefit with some help from the police. They can now simply dial the three-digit number 112, to seek police help, and a police vehicle will arrive at their doorstep within minutes, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Prashant Bachhav.

Inform on WhatsApp or complain on toll-free number

Police have given a lot of confidence to senior citizens through Dial 112. In case of any mishap or criminal activity, senior citizens can inform by sending a message to the Police Commissioner's WhatsApp number (9923323311).

Legal support for senior citizens

Protection has been provided to senior citizens by an act passed in 2007. The 'Senior Citizen Welfare Act' has been implemented all over India (except Jammu and Kashmir). Security is provided to senior citizens under this act.

Provision has also been made to ensure that senior citizens are treated with dignity, and provided with basic essentials. The scope of this Act is wide.

If a senior citizen is being harassed, an application can be made to the Sub-Divisional Officer. Anyone can make this application on behalf of senior citizens. A cognisable offence can be registered under this Act.

The government also provides money for food and medicine. Also, counselling is done by sitting face-to-face with the wards and elderly parents. A provision of punishment is also made under this Act in case the children or grandchildren do not take care of the senior citizens.