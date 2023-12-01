City shops to face action for no Marathi signboard

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 29

Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Deputy Commissioner (Tax Collection) Shrikant Pawar has given instructions to all the six divisional officers on Wednesday, November 29 to inquire about the firms in the city that have not put Marathi signboards. In the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act 1984, all shops, firms, commercial establishments, hotels, canteens, theatres, and other places of public entertainment or amusement should have their signages in Marathi. Such orders have been given by the court. The NMC will check whether it has been implemented or not and action will be taken against the shops that flout the order.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been on the forefront of the agitation, for including Marathi signages on businesses and establishments, all across the state, including Mumbai. The office-bearers and the party workers are protesting for this.

In the letter sent by the Deputy Commissioner, it is informed that in the circular of the Department of Industries, Energy and Labour, Government of Maharashtra, the signboards must have the name of the concerned establishment in Marathi or Devnagri script in Maharashtra as per the provisions contained in Section 20-A of the Maharashtra Shops and Institutions Rules-1961. Accordingly, all shops, firms, commercial establishments, hotels, canteens, theatres, and other places of public entertainment or amusement within the limits of the NMC should ensure that the signboard of every shop and establishment is in Marathi language and Devanagari script.

Info

As per the rules, if the signboard is not in the Marathi or Devnagi script, immediate action will be taken against the said establishment. It has been instructed that a written report in this regard should be submitted without delay. Now, due to the order of the court, the NMC is taking action against failing to implement the court’s order.