City Speaks

Like the health department in the civic body, there should be a specific committee or competent authority to keep a watch on elements that deface the city. As the city is increasingly attracting producers of movies and web series, a special official with an eye for aesthetics should be appointed to ensure a pleasing skyline. With regard to hoardings, there is hardly any politician who is not on a hoarding; so, do we reject all of them? We have to elect someone, so I will vote for a politician who has done work that is visible, irrespective of whether this person is on a hoarding or not.

- Sachin Patil, Freelance Photographer

Someone has to be elected; not casting a vote is not a sensible move. The biggest hoardings are usually of those who have not done much work. So, we should vote in a way that politicians get the message that only their good work will attract voters, and erecting huge, ugly hoardings will not only be frowned upon by them, but also act to alienate the politician from them.

- Ganesh Dhatrak, Professional

Anything defacing the city or bringing disrepute to the city is not acceptable. Rampant political hoardings are a major eyesore in the city. I will not vote for a politician who is erecting a hoarding, or allowing one to be erected that is causing inconvenience to citizens and is clearly unauthorised.

- Sandeep Pagare, Teacher

Not every politician likes to erect a hoarding, but they are often unable to say no to their enthusiastic supporters or their party leaders. Evaluating the work of a politician is a priority for me. A message should be conveyed to politicians that multiple hoardings in the city cannot win them the confidence of voters. No politician can impress people like me with their hoardings. I will not vote for a politician who has erected multiple hoardings.

- Swapnilsingh Mahale, Teacher

The trend of erecting political hoardings has spread right from villages, and taluka-level places to district places. There should be some difference between the district places and other places. Nashik represents the entire North Maharashtra region. Investors and tourists should be fascinated with the beauty of the city, so politicians should avoid erecting hoardings that mar the city's skyline. It is my message to politicians that ugly hoardings cannot impress voters like me. I will vote for their work, not their hoardings.

- Pushpak Gujarathi, Professional