City Speaks

The consecration of the Ram Temple will be one of the biggest events in the history of our country. I believe we will soon witness Ram Rajya in India. Youngsters are very excited about the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) programme in Ayodhya to be held on January 22. As everyone is talking about Ram Temple and Ramayana, many youngsters are getting to know about our mythology and its significance in today’s world. I am of the opinion that every Indian should know about the history and significance of Ayodhya. Let’s follow the footsteps of Shri Ram and lead a happy life.

- Soham Purohit, Student

Earlier, tourists used to come to India to visit the Taj Mahal, but now they will come to pray to Shri Ram at his grand temple in Ayodhya. This temple would boost the economy of our country. The new airport in Ayodhya will surely make travelling easy for both foreign and domestic travellers. Our emotions are attached with Shri Ram and his temple. We have been waiting for years for this consecration programme. This temple gives a loud and clear message to every Indian - keep working hard, and your efforts will surely bear fruit.

- Shreevardhan Malpure, Founder of a company

The Ram Temple is a great achievement for every Ram Bhakt. I believe this temple will bring all Hindus together and motivate them to work for society just like Shri Ram, for whom his people were above everything else. Now, everyone knows about Shri Ram and the history of Ayodhya. I would like to visit this temple, once it is open for everyone. We all should be happy and proud. Local businesses in Ayodhya will witness prosperity in the coming days, as tourists from across the globe will visit the city. Shri Ram will make everyone happy soon.

- Pratiksha Jadhav, Student

The Ram Temple is not just a building but an emotion for every Indian. No one should politicise the upcoming consecration programme. Let’s try to keep faith and politics separate in this case. We all should be proud of the thousands of Kar Sevaks, who fought for this temple. Though most of them are not among us today, we must remember their efforts and dedication during the consecration programme in Ayodhya. The inauguration ceremony will be a grand event. We all will become a part of history on January 22. Let us wait for this grand programme.

- Aishwarya Hudlikar, Entrepreneur

The area around the Ram Temple will develop rapidly in the coming days as tourists will throng Ayodhya for Darshan. There are many controversies about the consecration programme. I believe we all should keep our ego and politics aside and come together for this mega event. All of us are very lucky as we are getting an opportunity in our lifetime to witness this memorable event, which will be remembered as one of the watershed moments in the history of this country. Youngsters should learn from the struggle of Kar Sevaks. I will surely visit the Ram Temple to take Darshan of Shri Ram.

- Vedant Yeola, Content Creator

----------------------------------------------------

Interviews by Akash Khandke