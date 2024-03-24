City student found hanging in hostel room at IIT Delhi

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 16

A 24-year-old student of MTech at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is alleged to have died by suicide in his hostel room. He was found hanging from the ceiling in his room on Thursday, February 15, after the hostel guard broke open the door of the room locked from inside. The deceased in the case, Sanjay Nerkar (24), is a native of Nashik and was staying in room number 757 of the Dronacharya Hostel.

According to the police, the matter came to light when a member of Nerkar's family called him on Thursday night. As he did not answer the phone, the family member asked his hostel mates to check on him. When they went to his room, they found the door locked from inside. They informed the hostel guard, who broke open the door. Nerkar's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the room, the police said. The student's family members have been informed and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, they added.