Civic body considering digging trench in Gangapur Dam

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 7

The possibility of water cuts has been looming large over the city for the past several days. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Water Resources department officials are trying to find a way out for this problem. After releasing water to Jayakwadi dam from Gangapur dam, the water stock in Gangapur dam has decreased. This has led to a shortage of water reserved for citizens here.

Water resources department has reduced the water reservation by 800 Million Cubic Feet (MCFt) compared to last year. Therefore, the dead stock in Gangapur Dam will have to quench its thirst by the end of May and June. But it is difficult to use this water as there is no trench in the dam. Therefore, it looks like the digging of trench, which has been under consideration on paper for the past many years, will be undertaken soon. According to the equitable water distribution decision of the Mendhegiri Committee, three TMC of water had to be released from the Gangapur and Darna groups in Nashik for Jayakwadi, which is 45 percent of the stock. The impact of this is that water resources rejected the request of 6100 MCFt water reservation of NMC and gave only 5300 MCFt water, thus rejecting the demand of almost 800 MCFt. Out of the 4400 MCFt water in Gangapur dam, 3800 MCFt water was allotted.

As the water level decreases in the months of May and June, the dead stock in the dam will have to be used. But if this water is to be lifted from the dam, the water from the central part of the dam must reach up to the jackwell. If the water level is less it will not reach the jackwell. Therefore, if the dead reservoir water is to be used, trenches will have to be dug up to the midpoint of the dam, informed experts.

In view of the problem arising during summer, the NMC is already considering the proposal of digging trenches. Last year, the work of digging trenches was initiated on paper in the month of July when there was acute water scarcity. However, as rains lashed the region, this work did not start on the ground. The NMC is now seriously thinking of this option to tackle the water scarcity likely to occur in summer.

Info:

One TMC of water from distribution

The option of laying a pipeline from Vaitarna to Mukne Dam is also being considered, so that Nashikites do not face drinking water crisis in future. An option is to divert the run-off water that overflows from Vaitarna to Mukne dam, and a proposal to lift one TMC of water from Vaitarna is under consideration.

Info:

Water cut can be delayed

According to the population criteria, Nashik city needs 5,800 MCFt water. District administration and water resources have rejected the civic body’s additional water demand. Instructions have been given to create public awareness among the citizens, search for water thefts and only then take a decision on water cut. Therefore, the water cut has been delayed by a month, said officials.