Civic body to bear expenditure for Youth Festival

Nashik, Feb 8

As much as Rs 30 crore was spent on the National Youth Festival held in the city last month. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has demanded the government to pay this cost now. If the government does not agree, the NMC has shown its readiness to pay the cost from its own treasury and Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar has approved the proposal in the General Body Meeting.

The 27th National Youth Festival was inaugurated at Tapovan in the city last month. Due to the visits of the Ministers, the whole city glittered like Diwali. For this, the contractors have done more work than usual. It mainly includes painting and beautification of dividers, construction of parking lot and levelling of land, painting along with repair of bridges, lining of the ring road, direction boards, installation of Cat’s Eye, applying thermoplastic paint, installation of road markers, sign boards, repair and painting of Goda ghat, repair of changing room, barricading of event venue, repair and cleaning of public toilets, erecting tent, green carpet and installing screens at Kalaram temple, repair of park in front of the temple, drawings of scenes from Ramayana on the city walls, lining of important roads, paving, repair and decoration of footpaths etc.

Generally, about Rs 30 crore was spent on these works.