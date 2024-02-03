Civic body to form Traffic Cell soon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 31

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will soon create its traffic cell like the police administration. There are traffic cells in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Pune Municipal Corporation, and if it is operational in the NMC too, it will be easy to break traffic jams and enforce parking discipline in the city. Notably, new posts of Executive Engineer and two Deputy Engineers have been included for this cell in the new recruitment pattern.

Compared to the increasing number of vehicles, the problem of traffic congestion is getting serious as there is a shortage of parking spaces in the city, causing problems for drivers. Citizens have been demanding a permanent solution to traffic congestion. Memorandums for widening the roads, providing space for vehicle parking, and strengthening the public transport system have been given to the NMC several times. The population of the city has reached 25 lakhs, and with the development, the number of four-wheelers and two-wheelers is increasing day by day. Due to this, traffic jams have become a routine in the city. Traffic congestion is increasing in the suburbs as well as the main city. As there is no space for parking, the streets of the city have become parking lots. Be it the main markets or the colony roads, both are being used for parking vehicles. Because of the rapid expansion of Nashik city and the traffic problem, the Municipal Corporation has decided to create a traffic cell. The NMC will soon send the pattern to the government for final approval.

Info

The parking problem has increased in the city. After the ordinance issued by the Urban Development Department a few days ago, Municipal Corporations have implemented their traffic cells in the cities of Mumbai and Pune. NMC is going to create this cell for Nashik city also. Manpower required for the same has been included in the recruitment pattern.

- Pradeep Chaudhari, Additional Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation

Info

Because of the increasing urbanisation, the Urban Development Department of the government had ordered that the municipal corporations should create a traffic cell like the police administration. Based on this, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Pune Municipal Corporation have created a Traffic Cell. Through the cell, the municipal corporations work on various issues including regulating vehicular traffic in the city, providing space for vehicle parking, measures to prevent accidents, road traffic safety measures, and encroachment-free traffic routes.