Civic body to inaugurate Pushpotsav today

Nashik, Feb 8

The Parks Department and the Tree Authority of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has organised Pushpotsav, an exhibition and flower festival from February 9 to February 11. Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Pradeep Chaudhari informed that the inauguration will be held on Friday, February 9 at 4 pm by Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse.

The NMC has been organising the Pushpotsav since 1996. This year, a total of 1,797 entries have been received in various categories for the Pushpotsav. In this flower festival, 42 nursery stalls and 20 food stalls have been booked. Flower exhibitions in various groups will be arranged on all three floors of the Municipal Headquarters building. Roses, seasonal flowers, fruits, vegetables, garlands, bouquets, floral arrangements, bonsai, cactus, and ornamental pots are to be kept in the exhibition. On the opening day, the Guardian Minister Bhuse will distribute trophies and then, the exhibition will be open for public from 9 am to 9 pm for the next two days. Cinema actor Kiran Gaikwad, and actress Shivani Bawkar will be present at the concluding ceremony on February 11, and trophies will be distributed to the winners by them.

Info

Selfie point and a music concert

An attractive floral arch will be erected at the entrance and a selfie point will be created in the premises. The main attraction of the exhibition will be miniature landscaping. On February 10, there will be a poetry recitation programme based on nature and flowers in the morning session and a music concert in the evening. Apart from a flower competition, nature-based painting, and photo exhibitions giving information about flowers have been organised for the citizens. Through sculpture and poetic composition, artworks representing the social and emotional issues of women's lives will be displayed. Along with this, a scene showcasing the importance of rural culture, and bees will be created through Baswant Garden.