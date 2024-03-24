Civic body to recruit 9016 employees

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 1

The number of employees is decreasing in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, however, with the expansion of the city, the responsibility to provide civic facilities is increasing. Considering this, approval to recruit 9016 employees has been given during the General Body Meeting.

The General Body Meeting was held on Thursday, February 29, and was presided over by the NMC commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar. The civic chief had given instructions to 49 departments of the Municipal Corporation to submit their pattern as soon as possible. Currently, the number of sanctioned posts in the Municipal Corporation is 7725 and the number of newly required posts is 662. But after reviewing all the departments, a total of 9016 posts have been approved. This pattern will be sent to the government for approval. Earlier in 2017, the Municipal Corporation had sent the pattern of 14000 vacancies to the state government for approval. However, many errors were found in it. It was not possible to get approval for the recruitment of such a large number of employees. Therefore, the Municipal administration worked towards creating a suitable pattern.

Many proposals were approved in this general meeting. It has been decided to award the contract for fee recovery from hawkers in the hawkers’ zone. This work will be given to the agency which will recover about Rs 11 crore at minimum commission.

Info

Lifetime membership discontinued

It has been decided in the General Body Meeting to discontinue the provision of lifetime membership for Nashik Municipal Corporation's swimming pools. After giving lifetime membership to the swimming pools, the concerned member and his or her four dependents were allowed to swim in the swimming pool. But looking at the current condition, the number of swimming pools is proving inadequate and hence it has been decided to discontinue the lifetime membership.

Info

Other approved proposals

Rs 29,14,000 for maintenance and repair of signals in the city for one year.

Giving space to a company for the sale of generic medicines in six municipal hospitals.