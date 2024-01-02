Civic body to scrap 30 old vehicles

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 31

The Mechanical Department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to scrap 30 vehicles that are more than 15 years old, and to procure only electric vehicles. Due to the increasing pollution and the rules issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the union government, the decision has been taken by the civic body.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the union government has decided to amend the Motor Vehicle Act as well as cancel the registration of all government vehicles that are 15 years old and scrap them. The NMC’s vehicle fleet has a total of 127 small and large vehicles that have completed 15 years; out of which 98 vehicles have been auctioned. The remaining will be scrapped.

Old vehicles cause environmental problems. A dangerous virus is released into the air from an old vehicle. As a result, this component becomes environmentally hazardous, as well as prone to accidents. Therefore, the NMC has decided to scrap these vehicles.

Info

No old vehicle in use

NMC will now give priority to the purchase of electric vehicles. At present, due to the administrative rule, a lot of vehicles are unused. However, when there is a need for vehicles, only electric ones will be purchased by the Mechanical Department. The Mechanical Department of the NMC has unsuccessfully tried to auction the old vehicles a few times earlier. However, due to the low rate of bidding and GST amount, they failed to do so.