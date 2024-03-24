Civic body to start toll-free number for patients

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 13

The Health Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has instructed all the private hospitals that in case of the death of a patient, the body should be handed over to the relatives after completion of forensic procedures as required. The NMC’s Health Department’s letter says that hospitals should display the tariff card at the entrance, and that any dead body cannot be withheld due to non-payment of bills or for any other reason. Importantly, the letter also mentions starting the system of toll-free numbers for the patients.

According to the amended Maharashtra Nursing Act 2021, private hospitals must display the list of fees and patient rights charter at the reception counter or the entrance of the hospital. It was alleged that some hospitals in the city were not following these rules.

Info

Action needed

As the Health Department has finally awakened to the fact that private hospitals are not displaying their tariff cards, they are taking action to implement the same. Also, the hospitals are requested to display the toll-free number prominently. Gautam Sonwane of Jan Arogya Samiti has demanded that the NMC should also take action against those who break the rules.

Quote

Hospitals should display the list of fees. We are sending a letter to all the hospitals in the city in this regard. The license of the hospitals not complying with the instructions will be canceled. Cooperate in this regard.

-Dr Tanaji Chavan, Chief Medical Officer, Nashik Municipal Corporation