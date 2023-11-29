Civic chief instructs for stringent action for discharge of wastewater in Godavari bed

Nashik, Nov 26

Godavari river should be taken care of and measures should be taken to ensure that the sewage does not get mixed in the river. Moreover, concerned departments should present proposals in this regard. Stringent action should be taken against businessmen, entrepreneurs, factories, and citizens who release waste water in Godavari, said the Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Dr Ashok Karanjkar.

The Godavari pollution control sub-committee meeting is being held every month. Accordingly, it was held on Friday, November 24 under the chairmanship of Dr Ashok Karanjkar. Bridge on the Nandini river on Ambad Link Road, Bridge at Shivam Theatre, Gorakshnath Bridge, Chikhali Nullah near Sadguru Nagar, Chikhali Nullah at Gangapur Road, Godavari bank along Paricha Bagh, and nullah near Chopda Lawns were inspected to prevent water pollution of Godavari. During this meeting Deputy Director of Information Dnyaneshwar Igawe, Godavari Conservation Cell Head Deputy Commissioner Dr Vijaykumar Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Encroachment Department Nitin Ner, Superintendent Engineer Sanjay Agrawal, Director of Solid Waste and Management Department Dr Awesh Palod, Executive Engineer Ganesh Maind, Non-Governmental Members Rajesh Pandit and Nishikant Pagare, District Information Officer Vilas Bodke, and other officials were present.