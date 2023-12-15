Clean cycling track immediately, demand fitness enthusiasts

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 15

The lack of regular maintenance of the cycling track between Wadala Gaon crossing and DGP Nagar has led to accumulation of garbage here. This has raised concerns about the health of the residents in the locality. Citizens have demanded punitive action against those responsible for dumping garbage on the cycle track.

A jogging track was built by the municipal corporation about twenty years ago here. As a result, residents from Wadala Gaon, Khode Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Vinay Nagar started coming here for jogging. Six years ago, a cycling track was built for the residents here.

Cycling enthusiasts do not use this cycling track due to accumulation of garbage on this track. It has led to an unpleasant environment, making it inconvenient for jogging and cycling on the track. Discontented citizens have demanded punitive action against those responsible for dumping garbage in this area.