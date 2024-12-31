Cold Wave in Maharashtra: Temperatures to Dip in Nashik and 10 Other Districts From January 3 to 7

Nashik and 10 other districts in Maharashtra are bracing for a severe cold wave as the Western Cyclone causes a dip in temperatures across the state. Retired Pune Meteorological Department scientist Manikrao Khule has predicted a sharp increase in cold due to the northward flow of cold winds and clear skies. The chilly weather is expected to persist from January 3 to January 7.

The cold had temporarily subsided in the state due to cloudy skies and rainfall. However, with the return of a dry atmosphere and clearer skies, temperatures are expected to fall significantly. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which stood at 18.1°C on Monday, is likely to drop to 16°C on Tuesday.

The 11 districts likely to face severe cold include Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia.

The state government and local authorities have advised residents, especially children and senior citizens, to take precautions against the cold, including wearing warm clothing and avoiding prolonged exposure to cold winds. Citizens are urged to stay updated with weather alerts and plan their daily activities accordingly.