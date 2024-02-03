Committee formed in District Civil Hospital for Medical Abortion

Nashik, Jan 24

According to the Medical Abortion Act 1971, amended 2021, instructions have been given to form a medical board or committee in the district hospitals. Accordingly, a committee has been formed at the District Civil Hospital to approve medical abortion beyond 24 weeks, informed the District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde.

The committee that has been formed consists of nine experts such as Radiologist, Gynaecologist, Paediatrician, Cardiologist, Respiratory specialist, Geneticist, Psychiatrist and Brain Disorder specialist with the District Surgeon as the chairman. Consent of the medical committee is important for pregnant women to approve medical abortion beyond 24 weeks if the foetus has some kind of malformation, informed District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde.