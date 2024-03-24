Common people to get CD of leaders' rallies!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 27

In the Lok Sabha elections, every political public meeting and rallies will be closely monitored, and videos will be shot of every one of them. Compact Disc (CD) of such video footage will be made available to common citizens for a fee. Orders in this regard have been issued by the District Election Office. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon announce the Lok Sabha General Election-2024 programme. Guidelines and orders have been issued by the ECI to conduct elections in a transparent, and fearless environment. Against this background, preparations are being made to monitor and control the election expenses of candidates and political parties in the Nashik district. Besides, shooting of political meetings and rallies of the candidates will be done by the administration.

Teams of cameramen will be deployed for each assembly constituency to monitor the movement of the candidates. These teams will keep a close watch on every political meeting and rallies.

The Election Commission of India has appointed officers from the Indian Revenue Service as expenditure inspectors to monitor the expenditure of candidates in elections. These inspectors will also verify complaints received regarding election expenses.

The Nashik District Election Administration has completed the necessary preparations for conducting the Lok Sabha General Election 2024. Citizens should exercise their right to vote without falling prey to any temptation.

- Jalaj Sharma, Collector.

Expenditure limit of the candidate is 95 lakh

The Election Commission of India has set a maximum expenditure limit of Rs 95 lakh per candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. Collector Jalaj Sharma informed that to comply with the said expenditure limit during the election, the candidates will have to submit the daily election expenditure to the concerned coordination officer from the date of filing the nomination form.