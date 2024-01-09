Commuters disgruntled with concretisation of road

Nashik, JAN 8

The Mahalakshmi Temple Road in the Deolali Camp, which is 213-metre long and 3-metre wide has been concretised by the Cantonment Board. However, local residents are expressing dissatisfaction with this development as the newly constructed road still appears to be quite narrow.

The construction of more than 1,000 houses is going on in ward number four of the Cantonment Board. Since the Cantonment administration has constructed a road which is only 10 feet wide, commuters here are facing inconvenience.

As the road has now become narrow and stones are present on both sides of the concrete road, many accidents are taking place here. Although the Cantonment Board has constructed the road, drivers are facing inconvenience. It is necessary to address this issue promptly to avoid accidents, say commuters.

