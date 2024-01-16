‘Complete the work of laying underground cables immediately’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 15

The work of laying underground cables of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) between Nasardi and Pathardi has been pending for a long time now. Many accidents have taken place here due to open wires. Two days ago, an unfortunate incident took place at Pathardi Phata, where a school boy died of electrocution after his kite got entangled in one of these wires.

This work is pending in areas including Kamod Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Parishad Colony, Patil Garden, Arunodaya Society, Devendra Society, Manas Colony, Dev Dutt Society, Maharudra Colony, Indira Nagar, Narahari Nagar, Damodar Nagar, Sarthak Nagar, Kala Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar. In some places, the high voltage wires are near the bungalows, row houses, apartments and societies. Thus, the possibility of accidents cannot be ruled out.

The MSEDCL employees have to climb the pole for repair work when the power supply is interrupted. During the rainy season, due to heavy rains, repairs are often delayed and electricity supply is interrupted for hours. Therefore, the citizens have expressed their deep displeasure of the pending work despite giving several memorandums and conducting a signature campaign to underground the electric wires.

High voltage power lines of the MSEDCL pass through the vicinity of many societies and apartments. Due to this, there is a risk of accidents. Therefore, citizens urge the electricity distribution company to take immediate action and lay the power lines underground to ensure the safety of residents.

Balkrushna Shirsath, Resident

15 Indiranagar Veej