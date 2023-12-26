‘Complete work of flyover in 15 days or face protest’

Lokmat News Network

Sinnar, Dec 25

The construction work of the flyover near Malegaon Industrial Estate on the Nashik-Pune highway has been going at a very slow pace for the past several months. Motorists are facing traffic jams every day. The traffic has increased tremendously due to Christmas holidays, causing inconvenience to motorists.

Sinnar has two MIDCs namely, Malegaon and Musalgaon. Every day hundreds of workers and entrepreneurs come here for work. The raw material required for the factories and the manufactured goods are transported on a large scale. However, everyone is suffering due to the traffic jam on the bypass.

The work of this bridge has been progressing at a very slow pace for the last two years. The leaders of the Shiv Chava Sanghatana have warned of a protest if the administration fails to complete the work within 15 days and open it for travellers.

After the widening of the Nashik-Pune highway a few years ago, the bypass was constructed to avoid traffic congestion in the city. As there was an increase in accidents at L&T Phata, MP Hemant Godse took the initiative to start the construction of the flyover here. However, allegations have been made by the Shiv Chava Sanghatan that the construction work of this flyover has been progressing very slowly.