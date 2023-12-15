‘Consider service of daily wage employees from date of appointment for pension’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Trimbakeshwar, Dec 15

The state government has issued an order to include the daily wage employees of the municipal councils in the state in permanent service. However, some employees have filed a petition in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court demanding that their service be taken into account for pension from the date of first appointment. After the primary hearing on this petition, the court fixed the next hearing on January 23, 2024.

In the municipal councils of the state, the Directorate of Municipal Administration implemented a five-stage process for the induction of 1416 daily wage employees appointed from March 11, 1993, to March 27, 2005. It was pointed out that many of these employees will not be eligible for pension as their service will be considered for a short period due to the condition of considering the service from the date of induction. Therefore, the employees who have been included in various municipal councils of the state have appealed against this in the High Court. In it, the service of 1416 daily wage employees has been taken into account, from the date of appointment, and the service has been taken into account only for pension without benefit of pay difference.

Pavan Asaram Pardeshi and other employees have filed a petition in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court for these demands. At the first hearing of the petition, Adv Preeti Wankhede argued the case on behalf of the petitioners. On this, a bench of Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade have issued notices to the Principal Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Commissioner, and Director, Municipal Council Administration Directorate, and the Chief Officers of the concerned Municipal Council to present their say. Further hearing of this will be held on January 23, 2024. Vishwanath Ghuge, Nilesh Sapkale, Kishor Bhavsar, Vijay Jadhav, Ganesh Shelar, Asha Pavle, Ramkrushna Chopde made efforts to file the petition in the court.