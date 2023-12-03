LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Dec 2

The Indian Constitution has given me the right to speak. Accordingly, an account of Rs 178 crore invested in the form of shares in Girna Sugar Factory was sought. Demanding an account is not a crime, it is a right, said the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjay Raut. He disclosed that being a public representative of a party, he has the right to ask questions on behalf of the people.

MP Sanjay Raut had alleged corruption of Rs 178 crore in the form of shares in the company established by Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse to save the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory in Malegaon. In this matter, Minister Bhuse filed a defamation suit against MP Raut in the Malegaon Upper and District Court. On Saturday, December 2, while interacting with the reporters and after presenting his side to the court, MP Sanjay Raut criticised Minister Bhuse.

Raut said Bhuse collected Rs 178 crore from the farmers to save the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory. In this case, only an account was sought. ‘In fact, the issue has come up in all the newspapers and the Legislative Assembly of the state. But, the defamation suit was filed against me’, said Raut. He also said that he is ready to face the suit for farmers.

Next hearing on February 3

The case was heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tejwant Singh Sandhu. Earlier, the court issued a bailable warrant and granted conditional bail of Rs 50,000 to MP Raut on his request. At this time, Raut told the court that the suit filed was not acceptable. The next hearing of this case will be held on February 3, 2024.

Will not apologise!

When MP Raut was asked whether he would apologise, he said that he is Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik. He will never kneel before anyone in his life and never before the Enforcement Directorate. Raut demanded that Minister Dada Bhuse should give a detailed account for Rs 178 crore first.

Supporters were stopped in court

MP Sanjay Raut appeared in the Malegaon Upper and District Sessions Court at 11 am. A large number of supporters had gathered in the court to meet Raut. But the crowd of hundreds of supporters were stopped outside the court by police for security reasons.

