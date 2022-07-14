Contact lost due to landslides at Darewadi

Ghoti: New rehabilitation of Bham dam in Igatpuri taluka at Darewadi. As a result, the villages of Darewadi and Kaluste were cut off. Rehabilitation officials and the administration are demanding to take notice of the permanent landslides on this road.

Due to excessive rainfall in the catchment area of ​​Bham Dam, landslides occur every year. Therefore, the local residents are in awe. Due to the accumulation of mud on this road, motorcycles are stuck in it. Also walking has become difficult. Meanwhile, laborers from this area come to Ghoti and Taluka in large numbers. But many laborers had to stay at home on Sunday as there is no alternative road and even two-wheelers are not accessible.

Traffic was light at this time of night. It is a matter of satisfaction that no one was killed in the landslide. Tehsildar and Water Resources, Irrigation Department officials and employees were informed about this, but the employees were present. Road mounds need to be set aside with the help of JCB machine. But the work was postponed, citing Sunday as a holiday.

The road leading to Darewadi, which has been rehabilitated by the Bham Dam, is always eroded by the rains, for which a protective wall needs to be built to make it permanent. Citizens of the area are demanding immediate action from the taluka administration, water resources department and construction department.