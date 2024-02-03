Contract workers at power companies to get insurance coverage

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 28

Contract workers employed at power companies will now receive insurance coverage in case of accidents. They will get an accident insurance of up to Rs 4 lakh, and the announcement for the same has been made. Previously, these employees did not receive any form of protection in the event of accidents.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Contract Workers' union had raised this issue by submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Contract workers work in three companies - the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti). Now, the families of contract employees will receive financial protection. In these companies, skilled and unskilled contract workers are employed in various departments. They will now benefit from accident insurance.

------------------------

Financial protection

Employees working on contracts in the three power companies - Mahanirmiti, Mahapareshan, and Mahavitaran - will now be provided accident insurance ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4 lakh. This move is considered a significant reassurance for contract workers. The number of contract workers is significant in Nashik district. Skilled and unskilled contract workers are employed in both Nashik and Malegaon divisions. These employees had demanded insurance for many years.

-----------------------

Contractors on alert

Along with providing insurance coverage to employees, a decision has been made to blacklist contractors who refuse to work or delay their work. According to the power company's circular, those contractors who refuse to work or cause delays will be blacklisted.

------------------------

Relief for families

The decision to provide accident insurance of up to Rs 4 lakh to contract workers in power companies has brought relief to the employees and their families. Circulars regarding the same have been received by the power companies, say officials.

4570