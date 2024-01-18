Contractor halts dog sterilisation work

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 17

The stray and rabid dogs in Malegaon city have created a lot of fear among pedestrians and vehicle drivers. Citizens are literally risking their lives passing through streets. On the other hand, the contractor appointed for dog sterilisation has stopped the work due to non-payment of dues by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC).

In Soygaon, Camp, Mochi Corner, Shivaji Wadi, Ganesh Wadi, Kranti Nagar, Gawli Wada, Shriram Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Pushpatai Hiray Nagar, Savarkar Chowk, Krushi Nagar and other places in the city, residents are fearing to go out due to stray and rabid dogs. Stray dogs have targeted elderly women, men, students, and pedestrians. Even bikers are fearing them. Also, every day there are incidents of dog bites. Because no concrete step has been taken by the MMC administration regarding the stray dogs, the feeling of displeasure towards the functioning of the municipal administration is increasing among the citizens.

Many are bitten by stray dogs

Stray dogs are roaming in packs in the most prominent busy areas of the city. Five to six dogs sit on the road and target pedestrians, students, and bikers. In the last few days, stray dogs have bitten and injured an old woman and a student. Despite complaints from citizens, no action has been taken by the administration; on the contrary, it has come to light that no action plan has been taken regarding sterilisation of dogs.

A contract was given to the Krushna Society for Animals in Pune for sterilisation of stray dogs in the city for three years. About 20,000 stray dogs have been sterilised by the organisation so far. Since the year 2021, the contractor has stopped working due to non-payment of their bill. A letter has been sent to the contractor for renewal of the contract by paying the money. The organisation will soon start sterilisation of stray dogs.

- Ravindra Jadhav, Commissioner and Administrator, Malegaon Municipal Corporation.