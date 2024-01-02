‘Control on courier agencies needed to avoid online frauds’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 29

Consumers are seen opting for online transactions on a large scale these days. As a result, cases of online frauds have increased. Awareness about law is needed for protecting consumers’ rights. Similarly, control over courier companies is also needed to avoid frauds, and the help of the district administration will be needed for this, said District Consumer Redressal Commission’s Nashik branch president Mandakini Bhosale.

Bhosale was speaking in the programme held in District Collectorate to mark the occasion of National Consumers Protection Day.

District Consumers’ Society secretary Vilas Deole, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Assistant Commissioner Manish Sanap, Judicial Member Prerana Kalokhe, District Supply Officer (in-charge) Kailas Pawar, Electricity Justice Forum president Mangesh Pingale, Police Inspector (Nashik Rural) Sunil Bhabad, and several other dignitaries were present.

Bhosale expressed the hope that consumer associations educate the consumers about precautions to be taken while making online purchases, and also guide with the documents required while complaining about fraud. While giving information about the Consumer Protection Act, Judicial member Prerana Kalokhe said that the Consumer Protection Council is working to educate the consumers and solve their problems by protecting and promoting the rights of the consumers. Kalokhe expressed her belief that the importance of National Consumer Protection Day will be further highlighted if consumer protection council and consumer organisations organise camps every month to create more awareness of the law among consumers.

Photo: 26 Mandakini Bhosle