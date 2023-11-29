Cops in action mode against agents producing counterfeit certificates

Lokmat News Network

Ahmednagar, NOV 28

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University in Nashik has announced the names of 20 people who submitted fake certificates. Some of these certificates were given by Rudra Education Society on Balikashram Road in Ahmednagar. So far, the agents in eight districts, who issued the fake certificates, have been traced. A team of Nashik police visited Ahmednagar on Monday to conduct further investigation.

Ashok Sonavane, the owner of Rudra Education Society, had been arrested by the Tofkhana police in July for producing fake mark sheets and degree certificates. He was later released. Now, during the scrutiny conducted by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, an additional 20 counterfeit certificates were discovered. The university reported the matter to the Nashik police. Subsequently, the police arrested Ashok Sonavane and one more person in connection with the case. The primary source of information, Ashok Sonavane, is already facing charges at the Tofkhana police station. The Nashik police initiated an investigation and filed a case against him. A special team from the Nashik police has been formed to gather more information on this matter. This team is already in Ahmednagar for investigation, the sources said.

Delhi connection of counterfeit certificates

The primary suspect, Sonavane, allegedly obtained these certificates from an institution in Delhi according to the police. The then former Sub-Inspector of Police, Samadhan Solanke, had conducted an inquiry into the matter at the Tofkhana Police Station; however, he was transferred. As a result, the probe into this case was put on hold.