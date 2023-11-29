Cops nab 11 suspects involved in drug trafficking under MCOCA Act

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 22

The city police have successfully apprehended 11 out of 15 suspects in the ongoing operation against drug trafficking; spanning from Nashik Road to Solapur. An order for the action was issued by Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde during the late hours on Tuesday, November 21 under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

In the month of September, the Nashik Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Crime Branch Unit-1 jointly conducted a thorough search operation after seizing 12 drams MD from Samangaon. The operation focused on MD drug manufacturing units in Solapur and subsequently raided a warehouse in the same area. Substantial amount of drugs were seized during this operation.

Following the arrest of the alleged mastermind of the MD drug market in the city and district, Sunny Pagare, the Nashik police have intensified their investigation into the drug trade. The police have targeted the drug network, and so far, 11 suspects have been apprehended in connection with this case. The main supplier of MD drugs is currently on the run, and the police are actively pursuing leads to locate and arrest him. The police are in search of four other individuals who are believed to be connected to the drug trade.

*************************

A police have arrested suspects, including Sunny Pagare, Sumit Pagare, Arjun Pival, Manoj Gangurde, Ganesh Sharma, Govinda Sabale, Atish Chaudhari, Manohar Kale, Vaijnath Hawale, Prathamesh Mankar, and Bhushan More. All of them are currently detained in the central prison.

*************************

Last-minute action

The government issued orders for the transfer of Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde on Tuesday. Subsequently, he gave a green signal to action against the drug traffickers by giving the final approval. In a surprising move, Shinde once again launched a strong attack on the drug traffickers.