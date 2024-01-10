Cops nab auto rickshaw driver who robbed tourist

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 8

The crime investigation team of Panchavati police station has handcuffed a suspected auto rickshaw driver who robbed a 53-year-old tourist from Gujarat of Rs 42,000, near a lodge in Panchvati Karanja three days ago.

The auto rickshaw driver has been identified as Deepak Yadav (32, Res Khadkali, Old Nashik). The police have seized cash and an auto rickshaw, combined worth Rs 90,000, from him.

After alighting from the auto rickshaw near a lodge at 11 pm on Friday, complainant Harishbhau Pandya pulled out a bundle of notes from his pocket to pay the fare to Yadav. Seeing the money, he pushed Pandya, grabbed the bundle of notes and fled.

A case was registered at the Panchavati police station. Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde ordered the Crime Investigation Team to investigate. Based on the confidential information received by Shinde, the police arrested Yadav at Goda Ghat. The police seized his rickshaw (MH15-EH-3527) and cash from his possession. A case of forced theft has been registered against him. Police said that Yadav confessed to the crime.